EICMA 2022: Royal Enfield Super Meteor, Suzuki V-Strom, more expected this year

EICMA 2022 (International Motorcycle and Accessories Exhibition ), the biggest two-day exhibition in motorcycling, is scheduled to take place on November 8 and 9 this year. The event will showcase several models from famous bike manufacturers in the exhibition. So here is everything that is expected in the event:
Royal Enfield
The most anticipated bike of the year- Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will be showcased at EICMA. The cruiser has been spotted testing several times in India and finally, the company dropped a teaser this week to confirm that the Super Meteor will be officially revealed at EICMA 2022.
KTM
So far, there is no confirmation from the company but it is likely that KTM will display the world's next generation low capacity Dukes at EICMA. The updated versions of the 125, 200 and 390 Dukes were spotted in India and Europe, where the bikes will be manufactured. The changes that are expected in these bikes can be all new-chassis and design language, among other updates. There are high chances that KTM can show these bikes at EICMA.
Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson is expected to showcase its Pan America 1250 at EICMA. This bike is a heavyweight ADV designed to take on its rivals like BMW GS, Ducati Multistrada and Triumph Tiger 1200. As per a report, the company is also expected to introduce a smaller, and more accessible version of the Pan AM which could be powered by a 975cc engine.
Suzuki
The most anticipated bike from Suzuki can be seen during the EICMA event. The company's parallel-twin 700cc engine bike has been under development for a long time. The upcoming bike from Suzuki can replace its 650cc V-twin which currently powers models like the SV650 and V-Strom 650. Hence, a new V-Strom 700 adventure bike is much expected from Suzuki to unveil this year at EICMA.
Honda
Honda has been into the news for its upcoming middleweight ADV for a long time now. Therefore, there are chances that the Japanese company can revive an old name tag for the upcoming bike and call it Transalp 750. This bike is expected to run on a 750cc parallel-twin engine.
