EICMA 2022: Royal Enfield Super Meteor, Suzuki V-Strom, more expected this year

KTM

So far, there is no confirmation from the company but it is likely that KTM will display the world's next generation low capacity Dukes at EICMA. The updated versions of the 125, 200 and 390 Dukes were spotted in India and Europe, where the bikes will be manufactured. The changes that are expected in these bikes can be all new-chassis and design language, among other updates. There are high chances that KTM can show these bikes at EICMA.