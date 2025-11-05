India at EICMA 2025: Royal Enfield, TVS & Hero MotoCorp steal the show

The Indian two-wheeler industry seems to be up for exciting times. The EICMA 2025 has witnessed the unveiling of some exciting motorcycles from the Indian players. From retro-themed cruisers to sportsbikes, from concept models to electric two-wheelers, Indian auto companies like Royal Enfield, Hero MotoCorp, and TVS Motor Company have grabbed a lot of eyeballs at the EICMA 2025 with their upcoming products.

Indian two-wheeler manufacturers at EICMA 2025 Royal Enfield Bullet 650, Classic 650 125th Anniversary, Himalayan Mana Black Edition, Shotgun 650 x Rough Crafts, Flying Flea FF.S6 TVS Motor Company M1-S maxi scooter, X e-scooter, e.FX.30 concept, Apache RTX 300, Tangent RR, RTR HyperStunt Hero MotoCorp Xpulse 210 Dakar Edition, Hunk 440 SX Vida Concept Ubex, Project VxZ, Dirt.E K3, Dirt.E MX7 Racing Concept

Here is a quick look at which Indian two-wheeler manufacturer has showcased what product at the event.

Royal Enfield Royal Enfield has dubbed its EICMA 2025 presence a celebration of 125 years of motorcycling. The company showcased some spectacular motorcycles at the event. The most interesting ones are the Bullet 650, ramping up the iconic retro-themed model's appeal to a wider range of customers who seek a bigger engine. The Classic 650 125th Anniversary is another exciting product showcased at the event, featuring red and gold hypershift livery. Among other models, the OEM showcased the Himalayan Mana Black Edition, a fully accessorised version of the adventure motorcycle, the Shotgun 650 x Rough Crafts - a limited edition model celebrating custom culture. Alongside these, the most interesting product showcased is the Flying Flea FF.S6 - an urban electric scrambler, slated for launch in December 2026, which will mark the company's entry into electric mobility.

TVS Motor Company TVS Motor Company just made its EICMA debut in Milan by showcasing six products, of which three are concept models, including one EV and two ICE bikes. The homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer showcased the M1-S electric maxi-scooter, X e-scooter, and the e.FX.30 EV concept. Besides that, the company also displayed the Apache RTX 300, Tangent RR concept, and RTR HyprStunt concept, which are powered by ICE. The TVS M1-S electric maxi-scooter is designed for international markets and will use a 4.3 kWh battery pack, promising up to 150 km range. The e.FX.30 concept previews an electric naked motorcycle. Also, at EICMA 2025, TVS unveiled the AR-enabled head-up display (HUD) helmets in partnership with Swiss startup Aegis Rider.

