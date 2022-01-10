Maruti Suzuki India Limited continues to be the most preferred car brand in the country. In 2021, 8 out of top 10 best-selling passenger vehicles were Maruti Suzuki, first time, in a calendar year, the company claims. These eight vehicles include WagonR, Swift, Baleno, Alto 800, Dzire, Vitara Brezza , Eeco and Ertiga. Ertiga joined the top 10 best-selling passenger vehicles for the first time, in 2021.

Interestingly, hatchbacks bagged the top four slots in the list. WagonR with over 1.83 lakh units became the highest selling car model of the year followed by Swift, Baleno and Alto800. The eight Maruti Suzuki models contribute over 83% of the total volumes of top 10 selling models and almost 38% of the total passenger vehicle sales volumes in 2021.

Maruti Suzuki sold more than 1.75 lakh Swift, 1.72 lakh Baleno, 1.66 lakh Alto800, 1.16 lakh units of Dzire, 1.15 lakh Vitara Brezza, 1.14 lakh Eeco and more than 1.14 lakh Ertiga in 2021.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “We are deeply honoured and grateful to our customers for choosing Maruti Suzuki as their most preferred passenger vehicle. We will continue to make efforts to offer class-leading products and services to meet today’s customer requirements."

