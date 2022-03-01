EKA, an automotive & technology company, is launched to bring sustainable, profitable, efficient electric commercial vehicles and solutions to accelerate the mass adaptation of EVs globally. EKA is reinventing the design philosophy and manufacturing of electric commercial vehicles by developing sharable technologies, to democratize EV's with best-in-class TCO (total cost of ownership) Solutions and a sustainable ecosystem. EKA will design, manufacture, and supply a complete range of electric vehicles, fuel cell electric vehicles, and alternative fuel vehicles.

The brand will also house components assembly and manufacturing, EV traction systems, EV energy storage systems, etc., going forward.

EKA is a subsidiary of Pinnacle Industries, India’s leading automotive seating, interiors and speciality vehicles company, and is also one of the approved applicants of the Government of India’s Auto PLI scheme.

EKA is getting ready to introduce its first set of EV buses and LCVs to the market in the coming months. Going forward, the company will also be introducing a smart lean factories approach. The brand’s product range will include commercial battery electric vehicles (BEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) & fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV).

EKA is developing electric & alternate fuel commercial vehicles, designed to help increase range, lower operating costs, offering the best returns while helping businesses, Government & operators.

Sudhir Mehta, Chairman, Pinnacle Industries & EKA said, “With EKA, our vision is to enable India to become one of the leaders in commercial electric mobility. EKA will open a new ecosystem of technology, manufacturing, and distribution to various parts of the country. This know-how and resources will be shared to reduce costs further and increase the viability of EV adoption."

