EKA, an electric vehicle manufacturing and technology company, and a subsidiary of Pinnacle Industries, has today launched its first 9-metre pure electric and zero-emission bus, EKA E9, in Pune. The E9, EKA’s first battery-electric bus, features a new vehicle design, monocoque stainless steel chassis and composite structure.

EKA E9 comes with both front and rear air suspension with ECAS. With 2500 mm width, 31+D +Wheelchair (equipped with wheelchair ramp), the bus offers space for passenger (seating + standing) movement. The low entry / exit steps are ergonomically designed with kneeling features with lowest 650 mm floor height. The enhanced ergonomics in driver’s cockpit, auto-drive feature, power-assisted with tilting and telescopic steering and all in one central console, provides riders and drivers with a smoother riding experience.

The EKA E9 features a smiley front layout, stylish waver side panel and bigger glasses for panoramic views. EKA E9 is powered by an electric motor that generates maximum power of 200 KW and torque of 2500 NM. EKA E9 is also equipped with a vehicle control unit software designed in-house, with an integrated strategy for vehicle features.

EKA E9’s features include front and rear disc brakes with EBS, CCS2 protocol fast charger, 4 cameras, emergency stop button, fire extinguisher, Automatic Driver assistance system (ADAS).

EKA is a subsidiary of Pinnacle Industries and is one of the only commercial vehicle manufacturers approved under the Champion OEM Scheme & EV component manufacturing scheme of the Government of India’s Auto PLI policy.

EKA will design, manufacture, and supply a complete range of Electric Vehicles, Fuel Cell Electric vehicles, and alternative fuel vehicles. The brand will also house components assembly and manufacturing, EV traction systems, EV energy storage systems, etc., going forward.

Sudhir Mehta, Chairman, EKA & Pinnacle Industries Limited, highlighted, “Electrification of commercial vehicles, public transport, especially the bus sector, is key to India’s decarbonization strategy. Today, we are excited to launch our first electric bus EKA E9, to empower cities to achieve their zero-emissions targets. Our buses are designed & optimized to provide the best ride experience, cleaner environment, and best returns to the customers. With the new EKA E9, we offer a global platform for clean, efficient, and profitable public transport to meet the rising demand on important markets that are ready for the shift to electromobility."

