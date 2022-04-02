EKA launches its first pure electric bus E9. Know its features

Sudhir Mehta, Chairman, EKA & Pinnacle Industries Limited, highlighted, “Electrification of commercial vehicles, public transport, especially the bus sector, is key to India’s decarbonization strategy. Today, we are excited to launch our first electric bus EKA E9, to empower cities to achieve their zero-emissions targets. Our buses are designed & optimized to provide the best ride experience, cleaner environment, and best returns to the customers. With the new EKA E9, we offer a global platform for clean, efficient, and profitable public transport to meet the rising demand on important markets that are ready for the shift to electromobility."