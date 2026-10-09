Eka Mobility secures over ₹1,400 crore debt on government e-bus order wins

NEW DELHI: Eka Mobility, a new-age electric bus maker, has secured over ₹1,400 crore in debt this year, marking its biggest funding drive as it sets out to deliver on two major government orders it won against established rivals and expands its market presence.
Eka was awarded a ₹1,306 crore lending facility by a consortium of banks in February and it issued ₹100 crore worth of debentures to ICICI Prudential Corporate Credit Opportunities Fund AIF last month, with its board approving raising another ₹400 crore through debentures, according to company filings reviewed by Mint.