EKA has partnered with NuPort Robotics to introduce Level 2 autonomy, advanced driver assistance systems, to their electric bus models. This is a initiative towards the utilization and incorporation of progressive Level 2 autonomy and Artificial Intelligence (AI) for electric buses on Indian roads.

EKA begins testing on a range of autonomous features developed by NuPort. Following a period of testing, the technology will be deployed with over 5000 buses, representing a minimum investment of nearly ₹150 crores in innovation. More importantly, when such technologies are deployed in commercial vehicles, they have been associated with reducing crash rates by nearly 50%.

Through this strategic partnership, NuPort will provide AI-enabled autonomous solutions and EKA will provide the electric vehicle platform. NuPort and EKA will work together towards the commercialization of the next generation of AI-enabled electric buses in India.

NuPort Robotics, a Canadian company announced its plans earlier this month to set up operations in India and fully develop and deploy its technology in India for commercial vehicle manufacturers, beginning with electric vehicle manufacturers.

NuPort is using proprietary AI technology which will progressively enable autonomous features thereby increasing safety, operational efficiency, and reduced carbon footprint.

Dr. Sudhir Mehta, Chairman, EKA & Pinnacle Industries Limited, highlighted, “Our partnership with NuPort ensures that our electric buses are not only environmentally friendly but also futuristic through incorporation of Artificial Intelligence thereby making our buses efficient and safer to operate on Indian roads. This collaboration strengthens our goal of positioning EKA as the leader in the electric vehicle industry in India. I am confident that both EKA & NuPort will provide a safer, greener, and much more efficient transportation for Indian roads"

Raghavender Sahdev, CEO of NuPort Robotics said, “The current project with EKA allows us to set the first precedent in India for a Level 2 AI-enabled smart Electric bus. Partnering with EKA on this initiative allows us to work with a leading national manufacturer and learn and develop technology solutions specifically for Indian driving conditions. NuPort’s focus on innovation, sustainability, automation, and artificial intelligence is aligned perfectly with EKA’s principles and vision leading to this strategic partnership between the two companies".