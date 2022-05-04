EKA to bring level 2 advanced driver assistance systems to e-buses with NuPort

Dr. Sudhir Mehta, Chairman, EKA & Pinnacle Industries Limited, highlighted, “Our partnership with NuPort ensures that our electric buses are not only environmentally friendly but also futuristic through incorporation of Artificial Intelligence thereby making our buses efficient and safer to operate on Indian roads. This collaboration strengthens our goal of positioning EKA as the leader in the electric vehicle industry in India. I am confident that both EKA & NuPort will provide a safer, greener, and much more efficient transportation for Indian roads"

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}