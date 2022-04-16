EKA has announced a long-term collaboration, initiated through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), with Bengaluru-headquartered advanced battery technology startup Log9 Materials. The partnership is mainly aimed to provide Log9 fast-charging battery solution RapidX for EKA’s new energy vehicles, including their recently launched pure electric bus range, EKA E9 and soon to be launched range of Light Commercial Vehicles.

Notably, Log9’s RapidX batteries are the first of-its-kind batteries in India for electric buses and SCVs that come with 15-years warranty, and are powered by InstaCharge battery technology which enables charging time of less than 30 minutes on both the LCV and e-Bus platforms of EKA.

Further, both these LCVs and e-Buses powered by Log9's batteries shall be made available to the market at scale in the upcoming 3 to 6 months.

Following the launch of respective vehicle platforms, as a part of the collaboration EKA & Log9 will be targeting to deploy at least 10,000 InstaCharged LCVs and 200+ e-Buses within a year. The vehicles will be deployed initially in Mumbai and Pune Metropolitan regions, and later rolled out across other metros and geographies.

Sudhir Mehta, Chairman, EKA & Pinnacle Industries Limited, highlighted, “We are pleased to announce this new strategic alliance with Log9, a leading Indian battery technology company. At EKA, we are committed to providing a solid platform for sustainable, efficient, reliable public & commercial transport in cities, and our collaboration with Log9 is another step to strengthen our commitment. We look forward creating a new ecosystem in global CV electric mobility that is equipped with powerful technology for mass adaptation. I am confident that both EKA & Log9 will put India on the global road map for creating revolutionary new energy commercial vehicles & solutions equipped with best in class battery technology. EV adoption is no more a choice but a necessity and with such collaborations, we will be able to transform the sector to greater heights."

Akshay Singhal, Founder & CEO, Log9 Materials said, “We are happy and proud to partner with EKA by Pinnacle Mobility Solutions to integrate our RapidX batteries for the first time into EKA’s Electric Bus and LCV trucks that will be particularly useful for intercity logistics and movement purposes. Log9’s RapidX batteries will enable InstaCharging these vehicles in under 30 minutes, which in turn will lead to less waiting times or downtime and increased vehicle utilization on roads, while offering optimum Power, Performance and Peace of Mind for the end-users. We are confident that this long term partnership between Log9 and EKA will go a long way to revolutionize EVs in India, while in parallel furthering our mission of Pioneering Responsible Energy and promoting zero-emission electric mobility."