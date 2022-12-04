Eko Tejas unveils E-Dyroth, an electric motorcycle: Details on launch, features

This bike is said to be locally made and claimed to come with a range of 150 km on a single charge. It also has the option to accomodate a spare battery which extends the range up to 300 km (claimed). Buyers can get 72 volts/60 ah on purchase and also avail government subsidy on the electric motorcycle. It is noteworthy that the Eko Tejas will provide a charging station with all of its bikes, which its dealers will install in the owner’s parking spot.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}