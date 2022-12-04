Eko Tejas unveils E-Dyroth, an electric motorcycle: Details on launch, features

Eko Tejas, an Andhra-based electric automaker, has announced that it will launch its E-Duroth soon in the market. The company dubbed the cruiser-style electric bike as India’s first muscle bike. Notably, the revealed images from the company reflect that the bike looks similar to Royal Enfield Bullet. It will go on sale later this month and the Eko Tejas shared certain details of its upcoming cruiser bike. The company largely manufacturers electric three-wheelers and low-speed electric scooters.
K Venkatesh Teja, Director of Eko Tejas, said, “We are delighted to launch India’s first muscle bike. This bike has a smart automation system which comes with inbuilt navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and call notification feature. This is the most futuristic technology found in EV bike segments till now. Our aim is to provide an eco-friendly zeal amongst the youth of today while they make an E-Dyroth purchase.
This bike is said to be locally made and claimed to come with a range of 150 km on a single charge. It also has the option to accomodate a spare battery which extends the range up to 300 km (claimed). Buyers can get 72 volts/60 ah on purchase and also avail government subsidy on the electric motorcycle. It is noteworthy that the Eko Tejas will provide a charging station with all of its bikes, which its dealers will install in the owner’s parking spot.
In terms of features, the electric cruiser promises connected technology via the bike’s dashboard using Bluetooth and a mobile app. It will be able to offer notifications on the instrument console as well as turn by turn navigation. The E-Dyroth is powered by a mid-drive motor which develops 4kW (5.36 bhp) with a top speed of 100 kmph.
According to the company, the Eko Tejas E-Dyroth is being targeted in semi-urban and rural areas and Eko Tejas will retail the model via its dealerships in Bihar, Haryana, Maharashtra, Orissa, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Notably, the pre-bookings of this bike is open.
