Electric 2-wheeler sales see dip, industry says temporary blip

“There is some apprehension in the buyers’ minds due to the numerous instances of quality issues and fires in EVs that have been reported recently. While this may not cause a lasting slowdown in demand, there has been a small dip as some customers are choosing to delay purchases, awaiting clarity from the government and OEMs in terms of adherence to the new battery safety rules", Vinkesh Gulati, president, Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations of India, said in an interview.