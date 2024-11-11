Electric 3-wheeler subsidies for FY25 halt as sales hit cap
Summary
- The scheme will only be renewed next fiscal, but with a lower subsidy per vehicle.
- Currently, incentives of up to ₹50,000 can be availed per e-three-wheeler. That is set to halve to ₹25,000 per vehicle from 1 April 2025.
New Delhi: The removal of a central government subsidy will likely make popular electric three-wheelers dearer for the rest of this fiscal, potentially disrupting their sales from manufacturers such as Bajaj Auto, Mahindra Last Mile Mobility and Piaggio, among others.