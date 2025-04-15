Auto News
Electric bus makers Tata Motors, PMI Elctro, JBM Auto set for a joyride as Delhi eyes full fleet electrification
Summary
- Tata Motors sold 545 units to the national capital in FY25, accounting for more than half its total sales in the country. Similarly, at 331 units, the city accounted for close to 69% of sales for PMI Electro Mobility. JBM Auto sold 86 units, or about a fourth of its total, in the national capital.
Electric bus makers like Tata Motors Ltd, PMI Electro Mobility Solutions Ltd and JBM Auto Ltd are set to get a lift from the proposed electric vehicles policy of Delhi, India's largest electric bus market.
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more