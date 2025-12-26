New-age electric bus manufacturers have stormed India’s biggest tender, picking up nearly 80% of the 10,900 e-buses on offer as part of the ₹10,900-crore PM E-Drive scheme, leaving legacy players with little to show for their efforts.
How India's CV biggies missed the bus on a ₹10,900 crore tender
SummaryNew-age electric bus manufacturers captured nearly 80% of India's largest e-bus tender under the PM E-Drive scheme, leaving legacy firms like Tata Motors, VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) and Ashok Leyland without contracts.
