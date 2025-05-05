Auto News
E-bus demand surpasses target, states may have to settle for less
SummaryThe Centre has already received requests for over 15,000 e-buses under the PM E-drive scheme against the targeted 14,028 units and some states still have to submit their demand
New Delhi: After a tepid year, the government’s scheme for subsidized electric buses has generated such an overwhelming response that states may have to settle for fewer units than they sought, according to two people aware of the development.
