Structured financing required

Agrawal of Mufin Green Finance said lending for electric buses requires special considerations, including government subsidies, to ensure affordability and scalability. “Structured financing mechanisms, such as payment guarantees and viability gap finance, are being adopted to improve bankability," he said, adding that subsidies help bridge the viability gap and make projects more attractive to private financing.

CareEdge also flagged the need for a robust security mechanism to ensure timely payments from state transport utilities. The Union cabinet approved the ₹3,500-crore PM eSewa Payment Security Mechanism (PSM) in September 2024, the same day the PM E-drive scheme was approved.