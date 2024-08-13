Auto News
Low battery: The biggest challenge hindering all-electric cab company BluSmart
Sumant Banerji 12 min read 13 Aug 2024, 07:02 PM IST
Summary
- Unlike Ola or Uber, which dabble in everything, BluSmart, prides itself for being a full-stack EV ridehailing firm. It also launched with the twin promises of zero ride cancellations and no surge pricing. But the road ahead could be bumpy. We tell you why.
New Delhi: In September 2022, when this reporter met Anmol Jaggi at his Sector 20 Gurugram office, the owner of all-electric cab-hailing company BluSmart was cribbing about the lack of electric vehicle (EV) models, and their availability. There were only a handful of EVs in the market at that time and though Tata Motors had a dedicated brand, ‘XPRES-T’ EV, for fleet owners, demand from individual buyers was so strong that the taxi segment wasn’t really a priority for automakers.
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less