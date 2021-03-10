Electric carmakers burn through cash like gas in a combustion engine

Automakers have spent more on research and development over the last decade than they have made in profits. They account for a fifth of global R&D spending. But they don’t have much to show for it: There are only a few good electric cars on the road. Returns on invested capital and on assets have been dropping over that time. Whether and when this investment will return much of anything — and what the final cost of transition will be — is up in the air.

