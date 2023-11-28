Electric Cars and Driving Range: Here’s What to Know
Bart Ziegler , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 28 Nov 2023, 01:49 PM IST
SummaryHow far can an electric car really go on a full charge? What can you do to make it go farther? We answer these and other questions that EV buyers might ask.
Many people considering an electric vehicle are turned off by their prices or the paucity of public charging stations. But the biggest roadblock often is “range anxiety"—the fear of getting stuck on a desolate road with a dead battery.
