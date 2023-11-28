Electric Cars and Driving Range: Here’s What to Know

I don’t want to freeze or bake in my car to get more mileage. What can I do?

“Precondition" your EV before driving off, says Alex Knizek, manager of automotive testing and insights at Consumer Reports. In other words, chill or heat it while it is still plugged in to a charger at home or work rather than using battery power on the road to do so. In the winter, turn on the seat heaters, which many EVs have, so you be comfortable even if you keep the cabin temperature lower. In the summer, try to park in the shade.