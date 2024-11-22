Auto News
EV sales fall off a cliff in Delhi amid pollution emergency
Summary
- Data from the government’s Vahan dashboard showed that registration of electric four-wheelers in Delhi fell 79% to just 77 units in September compared to 312 EVs in August
No incentive, won’t buy. That appears to be the message coming through from dismayed consumers in Delhi after the state government failed to renew road tax and registration benefits on electric cars and two wheelers this September.
