The New Delhi-based electric vehicle maker, Komaki , has launched its first cruiser motorcycle, Komaki Ranger, in India. It is the first cruiser electric motorcycle to be launched in the country. The Komaki Ranger has been priced at ₹1.68 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be available at all company owned dealership starting Republic Day (January 26). Komaki Ranger cruiser electric motorcycle will come in three colours; Jet Black, Garnet Red and Deep Blue.

The Komaki Ranger comes with a 4,000-watt motor combines with a 4kW battery pack. The company claims to offer a range of 180-220 kilometres in single-charge. Komaki has equipped the Ranger with a Bluetooth sound system, side stand sensor, cruise control feature, anti-theft lock system and a dual storage box.

The electric cruise bike features big grosser wheels and chrome exteriors. The motorcycle gets shiny chrome garnished retro-themed round LED headlamps which are accompanied by dual chrome garnished round-shaped auxiliary lamps. The headlamp is flanked by retro-themed side indicators.

Further, the motorbike's raked wide handlebars, single-pod instrument cluster, shiny chrome treated display on the fuel tank are some of the design elements that make it look distinctive.

The EV maker has also launched the Venice electric scooter at ₹1.15 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric scooter comes with a 3kw motor and a battery pack of 2.9kw.

