The government on March 13 announced a new Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme (EMPS) 2024 to promote the sale of electric two- and three-wheelers. The four-month scheme is valid until July 2024, PTI reported.

Announcing the launch of the new electric mobility scheme, Heavy Industries Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey said the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre is committed to promoting e-mobility in the country.

The Union government has allocated ₹500 crore for the EMPS 2024. The minister noted that the scheme is valid for four months from April 1 onwards.

The special scheme aims to increase the sale of electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers and e-rickshaws.

“The government's aim is to provide support for about 3.3 lakh two-wheelers. Under the scheme, financial support of ₹10,000 per two-wheeler will be provided," the minister added.

Pandey has said the government plans to cover more than 31,000 small three-wheelers (e-rickshaws and e-carts) under the scheme and will provide financial support of ₹25,000 for purchasing them.

“A financial support of ₹50,000 will be provided for the purchase of a large three-wheeler," he said.

FAME-II Scheme

On February 9, the government had raised the allocation under the second iteration of the Faster Adoption & Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India (FAME-II) scheme to ₹11,500 crore, up from ₹10,000 crore.

As per the revised FAME-II outlay, electric two-wheelers, electric three-wheelers, and electric four-wheelers are eligible to avail of subsidies to the tune of ₹7,048 crore. Besides, ₹4,048 crore has been allocated towards grants for creating capital assets, whereas ₹400 crore has been earmarked for the 'others' category.

According to a Ministry of Heavy Industries statement, these subsidies for demand incentives would be eligible for electric two-, three-, and four-wheelers sold till March 31, 2024, or till funds were available, whichever was earlier.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!