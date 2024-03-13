The Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme 2024 aims at increasing the sale of electric two- and three-wheelers. The four-month scheme is valid until July 2024.

The government on March 13 announced a new Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme (EMPS) 2024 to promote the sale of electric two- and three-wheelers. The four-month scheme is valid until July 2024, PTI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Announcing the launch of the new electric mobility scheme, Heavy Industries Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey said the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre is committed to promoting e-mobility in the country.

The Union government has allocated ₹500 crore for the EMPS 2024. The minister noted that the scheme is valid for four months from April 1 onwards. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | Lok Sabha 2024: ₹ 1 lakh, 50% quota in jobs — Congress' 5 guarantees for women The special scheme aims to increase the sale of electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers and e-rickshaws.

“The government's aim is to provide support for about 3.3 lakh two-wheelers. Under the scheme, financial support of ₹10,000 per two-wheeler will be provided," the minister added.

Also Read | When will EC disclose electoral bonds data? Chief Rajiv Kumar says 'I'll look at data and...' Pandey has said the government plans to cover more than 31,000 small three-wheelers (e-rickshaws and e-carts) under the scheme and will provide financial support of ₹25,000 for purchasing them. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“A financial support of ₹50,000 will be provided for the purchase of a large three-wheeler," he said.

FAME-II Scheme On February 9, the government had raised the allocation under the second iteration of the Faster Adoption & Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India (FAME-II) scheme to ₹11,500 crore, up from ₹10,000 crore.

Also Read | Delhi Metro Phase IV: Union Cabinet approves two corridors costing ₹ 8,399 crore. Details here As per the revised FAME-II outlay, electric two-wheelers, electric three-wheelers, and electric four-wheelers are eligible to avail of subsidies to the tune of ₹7,048 crore. Besides, ₹4,048 crore has been allocated towards grants for creating capital assets, whereas ₹400 crore has been earmarked for the 'others' category. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a Ministry of Heavy Industries statement, these subsidies for demand incentives would be eligible for electric two-, three-, and four-wheelers sold till March 31, 2024, or till funds were available, whichever was earlier.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!