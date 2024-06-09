Electric off-highway machinery needed for greener mines, factories
Dana India, a supplier of components such as synchronizers, axles and torque hubs for off-highway heavy machinery like forklifts, trucks, tractors, cement haulers and mixers, expects that the segment will see as much as 10% electrification in the next five years.
New Delhi: Off-highway heavy machinery like forklifts in factories and trucks in mines, tractors on farms or cement haulers and mixers on construction sites are almost entirely powered by diesel engines, emitting large amounts of greenhouse gases and toxic smoke.