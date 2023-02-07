Electric passenger vehicle sales plummeted by 10.5% in Jan
Electric passenger vehicle sales dropped by 10.5 % sequentially in January 2022. Carmakers like Tata Motors and MG Motors saw a fall in their sales last month. Whereas, BYD India, BMW India and Hyundai Motor witnessed a rise in their EV sales in January
In contradiction to its positive growth outlook, retail sales of electric passenger vehicles dropped by 10.51 per cent quarter-on-quarter to 3,346 in January 2023. Last month, around 3,739 electric passenger vehicle were sold, stated Federations of Automobiles Dealers Association's latest data.
