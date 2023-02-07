Electric passenger vehicle sales plummeted by 10.5% in Jan

Notably, several electric vehicle manufacturing companies reported a higher quarterly profits in the quarter ending in December amid predictions of rise in electric vehicle sales. Moreover, the central government had announced key decisions supporting the sale of electric vehicles in the country. The government has announced to extend subsidies on batteries for one more year to promote electric vehicle sales. Under the current ecosystem, the downward trend in the EV sales appears to be short-living and may change soon.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}