New Delhi: India’s subsidy strategy to electrify its roads with clean-fuel vehicles has got a jolt with the number of e-two-wheelers (e2W) that were subsidized falling well short of the target in the first fiscal year (FY25), according to government data seen by Mint. Further, subsidies for e-trucks, buses and ambulances–which comprise nearly half (49.4%) of the PM E-drive scheme’s allocation of ₹10,900 crore–did not even kick off for want of an official notification.