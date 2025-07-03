Govt to rollout out subsidy for e-trucks—but with a rider and the clock ticking
- The government is considering a ₹5,000 per kWh subsidy for electric trucks under the PM E-Drive scheme.
- With just nine months left for the scheme to expire, detailed subsidy guidelines and localisation rules are still pending.
New Delhi: The ministry of heavy industries is considering a subsidy of ₹5,000 per kWh of battery capacity for electric trucks, two people said, with about nine months left for its flagship electric vehicles incentive scheme to expire.
The government was earlier considering two subsidy options for e-trucks— ₹5,000 per kWh and ₹7,500 per kWh, one of them said. Following consultations with stakeholders last month, “the ₹5,000 per kWh subsidy is being considered at the moment", this person said.
That would amount to a ₹12.5-20 lakh subsidy per e-truck.