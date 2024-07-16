Ola Electric's dominance will come under increasing challenge, Bajaj Auto says
Baja Auto's Rakesh Sharma said as other electric two-wheeler makers widen their distribution networks and expand their portfolios, Ola Electric will feel the heat. Ola Electric leads the electric 2-wheeler market, cornering 51% share, followed by TVS, with 17.5%, Bajaj Auto 13%, and Ather 11%.
New Delhi: Bajaj Auto Ltd. expects the electric two-wheeler space in the country to become hotly contested for market leader Ola Electric, which is preparing to launch a ₹5,500-crore initial public offering.