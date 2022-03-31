Electric two-wheeler makers may raise prices on higher battery costs

The Ola S1 scooter has a 2.98kWh battery pack, while the Ather 450X has a 2.61kWh battery. Ather Energy, an Indian electric scooter manufacturer, already increased prices of its 450X scooter by little more than 3% or around ₹5,500 in January. The company had attributed the step to rising input costs at the time. Bhavish Aggarwal, chief executive of Ola Electric, announced on 17 March that prices of the company’s S1 Pro electric scooter will be increased next month. The Ola S1 Pro currently costs ₹1,29,999. Ola Electric, though, is yet to announce what the new price of the scooter will be when it goes on sale again next month. “Raw material prices required for making battery cells have gone up due to global conflicts and restrictions in trade, which has led to an increase in cell prices in all major cell-making nations such as China, Korea and Taiwan. With cell prices going up, so have the import costs that India’s battery makers pay. In the past two months, there has been almost a 30% increase in cell prices," said Rajat Verma, chief executive at Greater Noida-based battery maker Lohum.