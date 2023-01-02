Electric two-wheeler sales slow down in December2 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2023, 10:28 PM IST
E-two-wheelers as a percentage of the two-wheeler market was up to 5.7% last month, compared to 4.1% in November.
NEW DELHI : Electric two-wheeler registrations fell 16% month-on-month in December to 64,346 units from all-time highs in the festive months of October and November, according to data from the government’s VAHAN dashboard.