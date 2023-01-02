Electric two-wheeler sales slow down in December

In case of passenger vehicles, the trend is just the opposite when sales pick up, as discounts and promotions offset the loss in the resale value associated with one year of use. While Ola Electric retained its lead in the electric two-wheeler market, and clocked highest registrations at 17,279 units (against 16,362 units in November 2022), accounting for a 26.9% market share, TVS Motor Co. was at the second spot with 9,317 units in sales. Year-to- date (FY23), Ola Electric has the highest market share at 18.8%, followed by Okinawa at 16.2% and Hero Electric at 13.8%. Analysts expect sales to inch higher in January, as conversions improve and supplies ramp up. “VAHAN data comes with a lag so it doesn’t reflect the actual month’s retails. December actual retail for us was higher than November by 26% at 9187 units, versus 7234 units in November. It was a combination of our new exchange offers and new experience centres beginning to fire", Ravneet Phokela, chief business officer, Ather Energy, said.