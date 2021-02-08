Electric two-wheelers can help save 22,000 annually: Delhi Transport Minister

EV startups have congratulated the Delhi government on the initiative. Jeetender Sharma, MD & Founder, Okinawa Autotech, stated, "We are glad to see the Delhi government's continued commitment towards making Delhi the EV capital. That said, switching to electric vehicles is the environmentally positive change that individuals and businesses aim to pledge today. Therefore, we are certain that this mass awareness campaign would provide the much-required impetus to accelerate the adoption of EVs in the national capital. The government is doing a commendable job in nurturing a supportive ecosystem and awareness amongst individuals and businesses will only ensure deeper penetration of EVs and in turn revolutionise mobility. As an OEM, Okinawa is geared up to meet the mushrooming demand with an extensive line-up of products backed by one of the widest distribution networks in the country."