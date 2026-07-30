Govt may include electric two-, three-wheelers in cybersecurity rules after battery-draining apps trigger concerns

NEW DELHI: The government may include electric two-wheelers and electric three-wheelers in its upcoming vehicle cybersecurity rules in light of recent instances of Bluetooth-based apps being used to drain the batteries of e-rickshaws mid-journey, according to two people aware of the development.
The road transport ministry has proposed two automotive industry standards – AIS 189 for cybersecurity adequacy and approval of the manufacturer's cybersecurity management system and AIS 190 for software update management systems of connected vehicles, with phased implementation beginning in October 2026.