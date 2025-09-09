New Delhi: Five years after talks of electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing began in India, manufacturers are finalizing their chemistry choices—a crucial factor for future gigafactories.

According to the companies’ disclosures and presentations to suppliers, Reliance Industries and JSW are betting on lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells, while Tata Agratas, Ola Electric, and Amara Raja are starting with nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) technology.

Exide Industries, which is working with China’s Svolt, will do both. Experts said such dual-chemistry factories may soon become the norm.

LFP is known for its high durability, safety and is relatively cheap. It is widely used by Chinese firms such as BYD and Geely, and Indian manufacturers such as Tata Motors and Mahindra. NMC chemistry, which is known for high performance and high range, is used by car makers such as Hyundai and MG Motor.

The current global favourite—and one towards which India, too, is leaning—is LFP technology.

“Globally, we’re seeing a clear shift toward LFP batteries for large-scale gigafactories, because they are safer, lower-cost, and better suited for high-volume EVs and energy storage," said Harshvardhan Sharma, group head for auto tech and innovation at Nomura Research Institute Consulting & Solutions India, adding that the recent fall in battery prices has been driven largely by this move to LFP.

LFP’s share of global EV batteries in use rose to 50% by the end of 2024, from less than 20% in 2020, according to estimates of BloombergNEF, which also projected that LFP technology will make up for around 60% of electric cars demand by next year.

The Indian car market is also expected to mirror similar trends, which has prompted industry insiders to note that large-scale gigafactories will need LFP technologies. By 2030, India is expected to require 115 GWh (gigawatt hour) of battery capacity by 2030, as per an Accenture and India Cellular and Electronics Association report.

“Chinese players heavily dominate the LFP segment as they can offer cheaper and more durable batteries," a senior executive working on sourcing cells for an OEM said on condition of anonymity. “To justify investments in a large-scale battery plant, players would need LFP tech."

To be sure, Chinese players have around three-fourth share in supply of EV batteries.

JSW, Reliance, Amara Raja, Exide, Ola Electric and Agratas did not respond to email queries sent by Mint on what made them choose their battery technology.

In a note dated 12 June, Jay Kale of Elara Capital said LFP batteries are the main battery chemistry used in China, which are now close to 30% cheaper per kWh than NMC.

“In the EU, the adoption of LFP grew by ~90% to reach >10% of the EU EV market. Note that nearly all the LFP batteries for EVs sold in the EU or the US were produced in China, indicating China’s monopoly in LFP batteries," Kale wrote in the note. “In South-East Asia, and in Brazil and India too, the share of LFP reached >50% in 2024. In South-East Asia and Brazil, this was led by significant growth in BYD vehicles, while in India, this was led by Tata Motors."

As Chinese players have turned focus away from NMC, Indian players have been investing in the technology which is relatively diversified as South Korean players like LG and Japanese players like Panasonic also make such batteries.

“In practice, the most resilient players are preparing for a dual-chemistry future, with factories flexible enough to run both," said Sharma of Nomura. “That gives them hedging against market shifts, customer demands, and supply-chain risks."

Exide is already on this path. “When we started this project, we tried to mitigate the risk through multiple chemistry and multiple format methods. So we have two lines of cylindrical and two lines of prismatic, which means two lines of NMC and two lines of LFP as well," Avik Roy, managing director and chief executive at Exide Industries, said in the company’s Q1 earnings call on 6 May.

Tata Agratas is beginning work with NMC technology but is also investing to work on LFP technology, which can be rolled out in future as part of its 60GWh battery plans—40GWh in the UK and 20GWh in India.

Ola Electric, which is the first company in India to begin production of lithium ion cells, has started with an NMC cell but has expressed intention to move towards LFP in future.

“FY25 marked a major step forward in this strategy, with cell manufacturing nearing mass production at our Gigafactory in Krishnagiri. Designed for Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) chemistry, which is well-suited for India’s climate and usage cycles, laying the foundation for large-scale, homegrown energy solutions," Ola said in its annual report.

Amara Raja Energy mentioned in its Q1 earnings call that it will first start with NMC technology and then see if it needs to bring in LFP technology.

“The first capacity that will come is only of NMC, where we are going to make 21,700 cells," Y. Delli Babu, chief financial officer, said during the call. “The initial capacity will be 1 GWh. Thereafter, we will see if it needs to be expanded to 2 GWh, or should we go with an alternative LFP cylindrical cell of 30 to 140 form factors."

Meanwhile, Reliance is targeting 30GWh of gigafactory capacity to initiate production this year while JSW is aiming for 50GWh of capacity by 2030.