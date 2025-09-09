“In the EU, the adoption of LFP grew by ~90% to reach >10% of the EU EV market. Note that nearly all the LFP batteries for EVs sold in the EU or the US were produced in China, indicating China’s monopoly in LFP batteries," Kale wrote in the note. “In South-East Asia, and in Brazil and India too, the share of LFP reached >50% in 2024. In South-East Asia and Brazil, this was led by significant growth in BYD vehicles, while in India, this was led by Tata Motors."