These Indian highways have seen the fastest rise in EV charging stations
Summary
The number of public chargers along key highways soared 40-90% in 2025. The network is expanding as India’s EV sales crossed the 2 million milestone last year, and automakers partner with operators to expand the infrastructure.
Chennai: The availability of fast-chargers along India’s major highways surged last year as the government and companies ramped up charging infrastructure amid growing electric vehicle (EV) penetration in the country.
