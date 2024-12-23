Auto News
ICE-to-EV sales ratio falls in 2024 as electric mobility ecosystem grows
Summary
- The fall in fossil fuel vehicle sales, in comparison with EV sales, comes after a robust electric mobility push with the government trying to generate demand using various schemes
New Delhi: The number of fossil fuel-based vehicles sold for every electric vehicle (EV) in the two-wheeler and light motor vehicle categories has fallen in 2024, compared with last year, a positive indicator for the EV ecosystem in the country.
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more