ICE-to-EV sales ratio falls in 2024 as electric mobility ecosystem grows

Also read | Most electric-car batteries could soon be made by recycling old ones

Bansal of Statiq echoed that subsidy schemes and tax incentives have fuelled buyers to choose EVs, adding that consumers are also making sounder environmental choices in vehicle purchases.

"These incentives, along with growing environmental consciousness and the desire to embrace green mobility, have made EVs more attractive. People are becoming more responsible and proactive in reducing their carbon footprint. Additionally, EVs are cleaner and cheaper to operate compared to petrol vehicles, making them a more economical choice," said Bansal of Statiq.