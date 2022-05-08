This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The report claimed that in Ola Electric's case, the battery cells and battery management system were the issue. In Okinawa's case, the problem was with the cells, battery modules and for Pure EV it was the battery casing
The initial findings of a federal investigation has revealed that defective battery cells and modules as the leading cause behind the several electric scooter fires accidents that occurred in the last one month, according to a Reuters report
These scooters were mostly manufactures by Ola Electric, Pure EV and Okinawa.
In at least two of the fire accident cases of Electric scooters many people died. The Indian government had ordered the probe into these electric scooter fire incidents after many of them occurred within a month. The report claims that the probe looked into fire incidents involving three companies.
It also claims that in Ola's case, the battery cells were found to be an issue as well as the battery management system. In Okinawa's case, there was an issue with the cells and battery modules and for Pure EV it was the battery casing.
The report claims that the government has taken samples of battery cells from the three EV companies for further inspection. The final investigation report is expected to be out in about two weeks. Ola Electric on the other hand has claimed that it was likely an isolated thermal issue and there was no fault of Ola's battery management system.
The revelation comes at a time when India is aiming for electric scooters and electric motorcycles to make up 80 per cent of its total two-wheeler sales by 2030. up from the current two per cent. After multiple electric scooter fire incidents were reported, the upbeat consumer sentiment towards electric scooters took a hit instantly. Several potential consumers changed their minds to buy electric two-wheelers and opted for ICE-powered models instead. The concerns around safety could jeopardise consumer confidence and could derail the growth of India's EV sector impacting the country's carbon reduction goals.