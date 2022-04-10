Electric vehicle retail sales zoom over three-fold in FY22

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Electric vehicles sales witnessed over a three-fold jump in the financial year 2022, according to automobile dealer body FADA. As per the data by FADA, the total retails increased to 4,29,217 units in 2021-22 from 1,34,821 units in FY21--a 3x jump in the sales, the industry body said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Electric vehicles sales witnessed over a three-fold jump in the financial year 2022, according to automobile dealer body FADA. As per the data by FADA, the total retails increased to 4,29,217 units in 2021-22 from 1,34,821 units in FY21--a 3x jump in the sales, the industry body said.

According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), electric passenger vehicle retail sales stood at 17,802 during the last fiscal, up over three-fold from 4,984 units in FY21.

According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), electric passenger vehicle retail sales stood at 17,802 during the last fiscal, up over three-fold from 4,984 units in FY21. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

As per the FADA data, Tata Motors led the EV segment with retails of 15,198 units and a market share of 85.37%. The Mumbai-based company's retail sales stood at 3,523 units in FY 2020-21. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MG Motor India settled into second place with sales of 2,045 units last fiscal with a market share of 11.49%.

Mahindra & Mahindra and Hyundai Motor India stood at third and fourth places with dispatches of 156 and 128 units respectively, both settling for a market share of less than 1%.

The electric two-wheeler retail sales stood at 2,31,338 units, a jump of over five-fold from 41,046 units in 2020-21, FADA added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Among electric two-wheelers, Hero Electric led the segment with sales of 65,303 units, grabbing a 28.23% share in the domestic market.

It was followed by Okinawa Autotech which retailed 46,447 units last fiscal. Third place was taken by Ampere Vehicles with sales of 24,648 units. Hero MotoCorp-backed Ather Energy stood at fourth position with the registration of 19,971 units in 2021-22. TOP CARS See All {{#items}} {{ name }} {{ displaySpecs }} {{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }} {{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards Get on-road price Add to Compare

Bengaluru-based Ola Electric with sales of 14,371 units stood at sixth position, while TVS Motor Company with registrations of 9,458 units took the seventh position last financial year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

FADA said electric commercial vehicle sales rose to 2,203 units last financial year as compared with 400 units in FY21.

(With PTI inputs)

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}