Electric Vehicle: TVS Motor to invest 1,200 crore in Tamil Nadu

TVS Motor Company, one of the largest manufacturers of two wheelers and three-wheelers in the world, today announced that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Government of Tamil Nadu for investment in Future Technologies and Electric Vehicle. The MOU was signed in the presence of the Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M.K. Stalin and Venu Srinivasan, Chairman TVS Motor Company at the Tamil Nadu Investment Conclave 2021 in Coimbatore.

Under the MOU, TVS Motor Company will invest ₹1,200 crores in Future Technologies and Electric Vehicles (EV) in the next four years.

The investment will be mainly for the design, development and manufacturing of new products and capacity expansion in the EV space. This investment reflects TVS Motor Company's continued commitment towards the State's overall economic growth as a responsible corporate citizen.

TVS Motor is transforming itself into a digital age company with a connected, sustainable and electric brand. The Company is committed to leading the technology development in EV and green fuel and leading the way to the electrification of the two-wheeler segment in the country.