Electric vehicles are taking off in India—but the runway is long

That’s not to say that demand isn’t growing rapidly, albeit from a small base. Electric-car registrations have quadrupled over the past 12 months, and accounted for 1.3% percent of new-car registrations in September, according to Goldman. More choices and higher fuel prices have helped, as has a push from the government, which wants EVs to account for 30% of private-car sales and 70% of commercial-vehicle sales by 2030. It rolled out incentives for EV manufacturing as well as sales in 2019.