Auto News
Electric vehicles become 10% costlier in Delhi, registrations slip
Summary
- The return of road tax after the expiration of the EV policy in Delhi could further stress sales, particularly with the festive season approaching and several new EV launches on the horizon.
Electric vehicles have become about 10% costlier in Delhi, making buyers hesitant, after the city government's EV policy that gave financial incentives to encourage the adoption of clean mobility in the national capital expired in August.
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more