Electric vehicles become 10% costlier in Delhi, registrations slip

Prices for electric four-wheelers have also been adjusted to reflect the new 10% road tax charge, further exacerbating the situation. “We are negotiating with the customer by absorbing some of the amount ourselves and by passing on the rest to the customer, or in some cases absorbing it entirely. But there is no indication right now that this amount might be returned to OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) or customers", a New Delhi-based e-two-wheeler dealer told Mint on condition of anonymity.