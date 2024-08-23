India may want more EV parts to be made locally. It may not be entirely feasible.

FAME, launched in 2015, is aimed at encouraging the sale of electric and hybrid vehicles. The first phase of the scheme ran till 2019 and the second phase ended in March this year. After FAME-II concluded, the government rolled out Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme (EMPS), with an outlay of ₹778 crore, solely for electric two- and three-wheelers, with an initial run-time of four months, which was later extended till September.