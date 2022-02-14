Electric Vehicles in India; miles covered and miles to go

In a recently announced budget, the government has taken many initiatives such as the battery swapping policy which will benefit electric commercial vehicle makers and auto component players considerably. The government has announced to invest in new infrastructure projects and the focus on the rural economy will also have a vital impact on the automotive sector but once again the impact will not be enough to change the overall business sentiment. This new policy on battery swapping will help in wide scale adoption of batteries as a service. It will help to reduce upfront ownership costs of electric vehicles and link that cost to vehicle running. As the cost of running electric vehicles is cheaper, the running cost with battery service will be more economical than usage of ICE based vehicles. It will help to create opportunities for several new startups. In cities, Zero emission zones will help to bring prominence to electric vehicles and to provide incentive to purchase electric vehicles to be able to use those zones.