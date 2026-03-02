India’s transition towards electric vehicles (EVs) is stuck in the slow lane — and the numbers are beginning to reflect the strain. While headline penetration has improved over the past few years, the pace remains far below what is needed to meet the government’s 2030 ambitions, particularly in the crucial passenger vehicle segment.
Why EV adoption in India is slow and uneven
SummaryIndia’s electric vehicle shift is gaining ground but the transition remains uneven, held back by range fears as the charging network in the country remains sub-par.
India’s transition towards electric vehicles (EVs) is stuck in the slow lane — and the numbers are beginning to reflect the strain. While headline penetration has improved over the past few years, the pace remains far below what is needed to meet the government’s 2030 ambitions, particularly in the crucial passenger vehicle segment.
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.More